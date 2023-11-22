3 Couva men held, guns, ammo seized
Police arrested three men and seized two firearms on Monday.
In the first incident, officers of the Chaguanas Police Station Court and Process Branch carried out an anti-crime exercise in Freeport around 1.05 pm, when they stopped a vehicle in which two men were travelling. The police searched it and seized a shotgun.
The men, both aged 26, live in the Couva district.
In the second incident, officers of the Southern Division Task Force carried out an anti-crime exercise around 3.20 pm during which they searched a 38-year-old man’s Pleasantville home. They seized a Beretta pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition and arrested a man who was in the house at the time.
Investigations into both matters are ongoing.
