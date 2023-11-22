3 Couva men held, guns, ammo seized

File photo -

Police arrested three men and seized two firearms on Monday.

In the first incident, officers of the Chaguanas Police Station Court and Process Branch carried out an anti-crime exercise in Freeport around 1.05 pm, when they stopped a vehicle in which two men were travelling. The police searched it and seized a shotgun.

The men, both aged 26, live in the Couva district.

In the second incident, officers of the Southern Division Task Force carried out an anti-crime exercise around 3.20 pm during which they searched a 38-year-old man’s Pleasantville home. They seized a Beretta pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition and arrested a man who was in the house at the time.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.