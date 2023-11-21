Senate debates miscellaneous bill on November 24

File Photo

THE Senate will debate a miscellaneous provisions bill when it sits from 10 am at the Red House on Friday.

The bill is defined on the Senate's order paper as the Miscellaneous Provisions (Trustees, Exchequer and Audit Act, the Minister of Finance (Incorporation) Act, Proceeds of Crime, Income Tax, Companies, Partnerships, Securities, Tax Information Exchange Agreements, the Non-Profit Organisations and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters) Bill, 2023.

No details of the bill are available on the Parliament's website as yet. But the bill proposes changes to several acts such as the Income Tax and Proceeds of Crime Acts.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is expected to open debate on it.

There are no scheduled sittings for the House of Representatives at present.