Dwayne Bravo lashes WI selectors over brother's omission

Red Force captain Darren Bravo makes his way to the crease in the CG United Super50, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, earlier this month. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

FORMER West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo has condemned Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors for snubbing his brother, Red Force captain Darren Bravo.

The latter was not named in the Windies squad for next month's One-Day International (ODI) home series against England, despite leading TT to the CG United Super50 Cup title earlier this month.

Darren, 34, gave the selectors much to think about, with the highest score in the tournament – 139 not out – and the most runs – 416. He also had the second highest average with 83.20.

The Santa Cruz native was also among the leading batsmen in the 2022 edition, gathering 240 runs at an average of 48.00 and a highest score of 71.

Bravo's run spree spilled over into the 2023 Regional Four-Day competition, where he finished with the second highest aggregate – 446 runs – at an average of 55.75. He had two centuries and a 50.

His older brother, who has retired from international cricket, took to Instagram on Monday to share his disappointment.

Dwayne Bravohas been on the wrong side of the WI selectors in the past, having been omitted from the regional team for his role in a 2014 tour of India which was abandoned midway into an ODI series, owing to a pay dispute between the players and the regional board.

Despite being named on the ICC ODI team of the Year for 2014, Dwayne did not play an ODI for West Indies again.

He said on Monday, "When will the BS stop?! I'm not surprised by my brother's non-selection, but with the recent changes in WI cricket management, I held onto a bit of hope for the better. This is NOT acceptable, and I just can't make sense of it!"

He said a clear policy on West Indies selection needs to be outlined.

"So here are my burning questions: What's the criteria for West Indies team selection? Surely, it can't be solely based on performance?

"For two seasons, my brother showcased exceptional talent, becoming the leading run-scorer in the latest tournament with over 400 runs, a batting average of 83.2, and a SR (strike rate) of 92.

"I usually stay away from these discussions, but the mistreatment, disrespect, and dishonesty towards players over the years demand a voice. When will it stop? When will this BS actually stop?"

On CWI chief sector Desmond Haynes' explanation that the board has invested in younger players as it looks towards the 2027 ICC World Cup, Dwayne added, "To Mr Desmond Haynes, your statement didn't surprise me. It feels like another former player singing for his supper. I hoped for trust in the system with figures like you, (coach Daren) Sammy, and the new director of cricket, but the system failed again.

The all-rounder, winner of two T20 World Cup titles, said it was refreshing to see Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford and Shane Dowrich back in the mix.

He urged his sibling to keep his head up, stay focused and trust in God.

"This too shall pass," he said.