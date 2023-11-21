Cop to pay for off-duty beating at house lime

File photo -

AN off-duty police officer who beat a Maracas, St Joseph, man at his home after a party in 2020 has been ordered to pay $130,000 in compensation from his own pocket for his “errant, unjustified and outrageous conduct.”

Justice Frank Seepersad made the order on Tuesday, after a two-day hybrid trial, and also suggested PC Jervon Ramie should have anger management counselling “to mitigate against an abuse of authority.”

Ramie is assigned to the Guard and Emergency Branch.

The judge also said serious thought should be given to psychometric testing for police recruits “to ascertain the suitability of candidates,” and period psychological assessments of serving officers.

Seepersad was presiding over an assault and battery lawsuit filed by Anton Licorish, whom Ramie beat with a baton after a party.

Licorish sued the State and Ramie, but the judge said the State should not be held vicariously liable for the officer’s actions, nor should taxpayers bear the financial burden for actions he took on his personal time.

The incident occurred at Licorish’s family home on July 11, 2020.

Earlier that night, Licorish and several of his friends attended a birthday party nearby and they decided to return to his home. Another friend invited Ramie.

At the trial, the court heard that Licorish’s father, Anthony, told his son they could not host a party at the house, which they used as an Airbnb rental, since they had a guest. Licorish went into the kitchen to appeal to his mother, Katherine, but she reiterated her husband’s position.

Licorish’s mother allegedly raised her hand to hit him after he raised his voice. He grabbed her hand, causing the beer bottle he was holding to fall and shatter.

Licorish claimed Ramie, who was in the other room, intervened, grabbed him by theneck and shoved him towards the glass door leading outside from the kitchen, and it shattered.

Ramie went to his car and returned with a baton, which he used to hit Licorish several times. The police were called but neither Licorish nor Ramie was arrested, nor were charges laid against them.

Ramie also threatened to “lock up” Licorish during the fracas.

In 2021, Licorish’s lawyers filed a freedom of information request for the disclosure of police records on the incident after Ramie was not charged.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) recommended action should be taken against the officer.

The judge said there was no evidence the PCA’s recommendation was acted on, or that disciplinary action was taken against him.

In his ruling, Seepersad said having seen and heard Ramie’s testimony as well as seeing video footage of the incident, the officer was “impetuous” and appeared to have a propensity to be aggressive and overreact.

In his testimony, Ramie asserted he was acting as a police officer and his use of force was proportionate to protect Licorish’s mother and others.

Seepersad said while it was possible Ramie “misread the state of play” in the kitchen and felt the need to act, there was no rational explanation for the events on the patio and on the lawn, where Licorish was beaten with the baton.

“He retrieved a baton from his locked car and struck the claimant several times about his body…He had an opportunity to walk away after the kitchen but he chose not to do so even though the situation (in the kitchen) had de-escalated.”

Seepersad said from the evidence, Ramie acted “irrationally, was driven by anger and without justification brutally attacked the claimant with a baton.

“He was the aggressor and his actions were brazen, excessive, bold, unjustified and unacceptable.

“It was remarkable that he was there as a visitor and acted in the manner in which he did...

“His entire demeanour instilled in the court that he had a deep-rooted degree of aggression. His attitude is not one would expect of a police officer.”

Seepersad also said the police service had an obligation to ensure officers act responsibly and reasonably. He also called for decisive action against rogue officers.

“This type of rogue behaviour is not isolated and every effort has to be made to ensure they are fair and professional to gain the public’s trust and confidence.

“The war against crime requires public trust and respect in TTPS as only then they (the public) will be willing to share information.”

He added, “It appears far too often police operate on the premise of the belief 'I is a police' is a magic marker which results in absolute compliance and cause citizens to genuflect to their will and directions.

“Citizens are not sheep.”

While he acknowledged that orders from the police must be followed, he said they may not abuse their authority.

“An abuse of authority cannot and will not be tolerated.”

He described Ramie as "an enraged and out-of-control young man who needs intervention.”

Seepersad also said he was fortunate Licorish did not receive more serious injuries.

“Accountability is essential. His outrageous conduct cannot be cloaked nor can he be insulated by relying on the State and taxpayers to pay for his errant behaviour,” the judge said as he ordered the payment of compensation.

Licorish was represented by attorneys Kiev Chesney and Chelsea Stewart-Chesney. The AG’s Office was represented by Rachael Jacob and attorney Gerard Gray represented Ramie.

Testifying at the trial were Licorish’s parents as well as Cpl Brian Kennedy, who responded to the call that night at the family’s home, as well as Raynard McLean, one of the friends who was at the gathering.