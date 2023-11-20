TSTT cyberattack: Exposing cybersecurity challenges

THE EDITOR: The recent cyberattack on Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) and the consequential data breach have not only exposed vulnerabilities in our corporate digital defences, but also cast a spotlight on the inadequacies of national cybersecurity policy under the Keith Rowley administration.

This incident amplifies the urgency for comprehensive cybercrime legislation, a process that has seen considerable delays in Parliament contributing to the country's vulnerability to such attacks.

The response to cyberthreats requires proactive governance. However, the current administration, led by PM Rowley, has been notably slow in advancing cybercrime legislation in Parliament.

This delay is more than an administrative lapse; it is a critical gap in the nation's digital armour. Effective legislation is the cornerstone of a robust cybersecurity strategy, providing the legal framework to combat and prevent cybercrimes.

The absence of such legislation leaves our digital infrastructure, from government databases to private sector businesses like TSTT, susceptible to attacks.

Further accentuating this concern is the Government's failure to align with the tenets of the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime. This international treaty serves as a guideline for developing national legislation and fostering international co-operation against cybercrimes.

The Rowley administration's reluctance to adopt the convention's principles reflects a concerning oversight in recognising and addressing the multifaceted nature of cyberthreats. This inaction can be seen as a dark stain on the administration, signalling a disconnection from global cybersecurity standards and practices.

The Government's inaction in strengthening cyber-legislation directly impacts national security. Without robust legal frameworks, it is challenging to effectively counter and prosecute cybercrimes, leaving national data and infrastructure at risk.

The lack of decisive action in updating and enforcing cybercrime laws can dampen international business confidence in TT, hindering trade relations and foreign investments.

The Government's sluggish response to cyberthreats and failure to adhere to international cybercrime standards can tarnish the country's reputation as a reliable digital economy partner.

In light of these challenges, the following measures are necessary:

*

Expedited legislation process. The Government must prioritise and expedite the process of introducing and passing comprehensive cybercrime legislation in Parliament.

*

Alignment with international standards. TT should actively work towards adopting the principles of the Budapest Convention to align with global standards in combating cybercrime.

*

Public-private collaboration. Enhancing collaboration between government bodies and the private sector is crucial for sharing knowledge, resources, and strategies to bolster national cybersecurity.

*

Awareness and capacity building. Investing in public awareness programmes and specialised training in cybersecurity will create a more informed and resilient populace.

*

Incident response and recovery. Developing robust incident-response strategies and recovery plans are essential to minimise the impact of cyberattacks.

The cyberattack on TSTT is a stark reminder of the pressing need for updated cybercrime legislation and adherence to international standards in TT.

The failure of the Rowley administration to promptly address these needs has left the nation exposed to increasing cyberthreats.

As a Member of Parliament, I urge the Government to take immediate action in fortifying our digital infrastructure and legal framework, safeguarding our nation's security, economy, and international standing in the digital era.

RUSHTON PARAY

MP, Mayaro