Ottley, Dowrich recalled for England ODIs, Pooran unavailable

TT Red Force/West Indies batsman Kjorn Ottley. - CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago opening batsman Kjorn Ottley and Barbados wicket-keeper/batsman Shane Dowrich have earned recalls to the West Indies team for the three-match One-day International (ODI) series versus England from December 3 to December 9.

Former West Indies captains Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder were both deemed unavailable for selection, with Pooran prioritising "preparation for the T20 format" and Holder prioritising preparation for the Test match arena according to a release by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday.

The CWI men’s selection panel selected a 15-man squad for the series, which starts with the first match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Stylish Barbados batsman Shai Hope will skipper the team, with Antiguan fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph being upgraded to the post of vice-captain for the series. Jamaica's Rovman Powell, the former ODI vice-captain, was not included in the squad.

The uncapped pair of hard-hitting Guyana batsman Sherfane Rutherford and swing bowler Matthew Forde have been picked in the 15-man squad. TT Red Force batsman Darren Bravo, who led his Red Force team to the 2023 CG United Regional Super50 crown, was not selected for the 15-man squad. Bravo, 34, led the scoring charts in the Super50 tournament with an aggregate of 416 runs. Justin Greaves, who played for the losing finalists Leeward Island Hurricanes in the Super50 tournament, was the tournament's second-leading scorer with 403 runs. Greaves was ruled out of selection due to an injury he sustained in the Super50 final.

The full West Indies squad is as follows:

Shai Hope (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Oshane Thomas.