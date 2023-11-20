National Drama Association to hold AGM

The National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NDATT) will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on November 25 from 10 am, at the Helen May Johnstone Room, Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain.

This year’s AGM is a biennial general meeting, so all the posts on the executive committee will become vacant.

Only financial members of NDATT will be eligible to participate in the election and allowed to vote on matters to be raised at the AGM, a media release said.

The posts to be filled are president, vice president, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, public relations officer, education officer, and resource development officer.

The meeting will also elect an internal auditor and two trustees.

Nominations will open on the day of the AGM. Accepting nominations and voting via proxy will not be allowed, the release said.

The executive committee has agreed that the register will close 30 minutes before the start of the AGM, as opposed to two weeks before the AGM, the release said.

The financial year 2022/2023 ended on September 30.

More info

NDATT's members comprise students, individuals and companies/groups. The subscription fees are: company/group – $100, individual – $25 and student – $10.

Anyone interested in renewing or joining NDATT membership can visit the NDATT’s website: https://iamndatt.org.tt/, e-mail: nationaldramatnt@gmail.com or call/message 351-6293.