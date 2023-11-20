JMMB begins operations in Barbados

JMMB Group CEO Keith Duncan -

The JMMB Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, JMMB International Ltd (JMMB International), is open for business in Barbados.

In a media release, JMMB said this entry to Barbados marks the fourth Caribbean nation in which the group has a physical presence, the others being Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

JMMB Group CEO Keith Duncan said, “As of October 12, we are up and running in Barbados…and we are happy that we are able to consolidate (our operations) across the region and looking forward to growth and acquiring market share, having done so in the past (in other countries) and we look forward to driving results.”