Elisha Greene Jnr, Melina Lopez win two-lap races in youth cycling

Rigtech Sonics Melina Lopez. - via Rigtech Sonics

ELISHA Greene Jnr and Melina Lopez won the two-lap boys' and girls' titles respectively for Under-11 and Under-13 cyclists when the TT Cycling Federation Track Challenge series three was held at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on Saturday.

Greene of JLD Cycling Academy won the boys' category, finishing ahead of Vapor Wake Multisport's Adiosie Lewis and Tyler La Foucade of Hummingbird International.

Lopez of Rigtech Sonics was first among the girls and third overall in the two-lap open event. Cateleyah Benjamin of Sonics was second.

A two-lap event for Under-7 and Under-9 riders was also held. Vapor's Taariq Guevara finished first in the boys' category, Aiden Garcia of Arima Wheelers was second and Tyler Titte of Sonics ended third.

Salome Bayley of Madonna Wheelers was first and Xhariya Alexander, also of Wheelers, was second among the girls. It was a clean sweep for Wheelers, as Ashlee Soo Hon ended third.

A number of other events took place, including the 100-metre time trial, 200m time trial, 250m race and the one-lap race.

The Under-9 100m time trial races were among the most competitive.

In the Under-9 boys' time trial, Garcia won in a time of 11.93 seconds and Guevara was a close second in 12.01.

Soo Hon and Alexander were only seperated by .07 of a second in the Under-9 girls category. Soo Hon stopped the clock in 15.69 and Alexander finished second in 15.76.