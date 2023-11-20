Cremation for slain Venezuelan on Tuesday in San Fernando

Liliannyis Vera Gonzalez -

The mother of a murdered Venezuelan woman has not accepted the death.

Liliannyis Vera Gonzalez, 25, was last seen alive on November 5 when she left her home at Saltmine Trace, Siparia, to go out. She told a relative that she was going to San Fernando.

The next day, at around 4.30 pm, the police got an anonymous call about a woman’s body with multiple chop wounds on a lonely road at Hermitage Extension near Debe.

The body was partially covered in a blanket.

At the time, the victim was unidentified. Unknown that she was already dead, her uncle, Oswal Fuenmayor, reported her missing to the Siparia police on November 9.

Days later, on November 15, relatives identified her body at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

On Monday, a relative told Newsday: “Her mother in Venezuela does not believe that she is dead. She is not accepting that Liliannyis is dead. It is hard for her. It was hard for us to break the news to her, but we had to tell her.”

Gonzalez was the mother of three children, all of whom are in her homeland.

The closed-coffin funeral takes place at JE Guide Funeral Home at Coffee Street in San Fernando at 8 am on Tuesday. The body is also expected to be cremated there. The ashes are expected to be sent to relatives in Venezuela.

The short programme is expected to be done in Spanish.

No one has been arrested.

Friends and relatives are asking anyone with information on the circumstances of her murder to inform the police.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are leading investigations.