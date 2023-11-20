Chaguanas North snatch Central Intercol crown

Chaguanas North Secondary players after winning the Coca-Cola Central Zone Intercol title. - Jelani Beckles

AN early second-half strike helped Chaguanas North Secondary beat Miracle Ministries 1-0 to lift the Coca-Cola Central Zone Intercol title on Monday at the Edinburgh 500 Grounds, Chaguanas.

The victory gave Chaguanas North fans something to celebrate after a challenging season in the Secondary Schools Football League premiership division. Chaguanas North conceded over 60 goals and were among the three teams relegated to the SSFL championship division.

However, they have looked to make amends in the Intercol and end the 2023 season on a high.

Nekayse Moore's goal in the 55th minute seemed like a cross from the left side, but it lobbed goalkeeper Kieron Guy.

After an even contest in the first 20 minutes, Chaguanas North started to create more chances especially from corner kicks.

Moore was one of his team's most dangerous players throughout. He showed his dribbling ability and on one occasion could have won a penalty but the referee thought it was a clean tackle.

Kyle Holder showed his potential for Miracle, but seemed frustrated all afternoon with less quality players around him.

After Moore gave Chaguanas the lead, Miracle went in search of the equaliser.

Jabari Rodriguez tried his best in the closing minutes, but it was not Miracle's day. Chaguanas goalkeeper Necose Moore pulled off a point-blank save in the closing minutes to preserve his team's 1-0 advantage.

On Tuesday, the East zone final between San Juan North Secondary and Arima North will be played at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima at 3.30 pm.