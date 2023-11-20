Birthday boy Levi Garcia out US clash with injury

Levi Garcia in TTFA training on Sunday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - TTFA

BIRTHDAY BOY Levi Garcia is out for the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against USA, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The star Trinidad and Tobago forward played around 30 minutes on Thursday in the second half of the first leg in Austin, Texas, which TT lost 3-0.

TTFA communications officer Shaun Fuentes said Garcia, who turned 26 today, came into camp with a slight abdominal bruise incurred weeks ago, but was cleared to play by his club as he had improved significantly. Garcia played and scored in AEK Athens' 3-0 over Lamia on November 12, before the international break.

However, during a training session on Sunday, Garcia felt further discomfort in his abdomen.

Dr Akash Dhanai, TTFA team doctor, confirmed an abdominal strain and a decision was made not to risk the striker. TTFA contacted the club and Garcia will return to Greece for further assessment and treatment.

Garcia had missed TT's entire Nations League campaign prior to that match after injuring his quadricep during a Uefa Champions League qualifying match in late August.

He later re-aggravated that injury after returning to action in September.

The AEK Athens forward missed the Greek club's UEFA Champions League playoff against Royal Antwerp, which the Belgian club won 3-1 on aggregate.