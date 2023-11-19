Trinidad and Tobago fully compliant with international anti-doping standards

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis at the 9th session of the Conference of Parties (COP9) to the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. - Courtesy Ministry of Sport and Community Development

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis recently announced to UNESCO, Trinidad and Tobago’s compliance with international anti-doping standards.

Cudjoe-Lewis made the announcement in her presentation to the ninth session of the Conference of Parties (COP9) to the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport held on October 25 and 26 at the UNESCO Headquarters, Paris.

In her presentation, she expressed pleasure that TT is now compliant with international anti-doping standards.

“When I first participated in this conference in 2019, TT was listed as non-compliant. Today, I am pleased to report that we have made significant strides and we are no longer on the non-compliance list.

“We amended and passed our national anti-doping legislation in June of this year and we are now current and fully compliant as it relates to the relevant requirements for the legislative framework,” she said.

The Anti-doping in Sport (Amendment) Bill was passed on June 19 before TT’s maiden hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG). The process was aided by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO), who were both highly commended by Cudjoe-Lewis in her address to the conference.

Among the key items for consideration at the COP9 statutory conference were: sport values, ethics and integrity; use of the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport and sustainable resource mobilisation; and strengthening the capacity of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

While acknowledging the need for financial support, the Sport Minister issued a call for urgent technical and training support for SIDS like TT.

“I must state that the challenges we face are not always financial. There is an urgent and dire need for technical support and assistance in training officers required to stand on the frontline and lead the charge in the fight against doping in sport,” she added.

She further requested that UNESCO and WADA double their efforts in providing technical support to SIDS and LDCs who face insurmountable difficulties in attaining and maintaining compliance.

Cudjoe-Lewis highlighted Jamaica as a leading light in the area of sport excellence in the region and commended their steadfast support in sport development, the promotion of clean sport and technical cooperation with TT and the wider region to improve anti-doping profiles.

Close collaboration with the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) is anticipated in establishing the TT Anti-Doping Organisation (TTADO).

Occurring every two years, ordinary sessions of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport aim to address the evolving challenges within the world of sport and anti-doping.

TT was among 191 states party to the Anti-Doping Convention who participated in the conference.