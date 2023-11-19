San Fernando chamber president suggests park and ride for shoppers from Waterfront parkade

The parkade at King's Wharf, in San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

WITH the Christmas season approaching and limited parking in the southern city for shoppers, a suggestion is being made for Nidco to set up a shuttle service from the $132 million underutilised parkade at Kings Wharf to High Street in San Fernando.

President of the San Fernando Greater Chamber Kiran Singh said a park-and-ride service to the main shopping centre was a safe alternative.

Singh said the nine-storey parkade, which was opened in August as part of the Waterfront Development plan, and can accommodate up to 1,000 vehicles, is underutilised.

High Street, on the other hand, is congested with the right side of the road being used as maxi and taxi stands.

The lack of parking is a deterrent to customers, he said, and customers prefer to shop at the malls which have adequate carparks as opposed to High Street.

Singh said business is beginning to improve after the covid19 pandemic and does not want the lack of adequate parking to chase potential customers away.

He envisages High Street will soon be overrun by vendors, further limiting free access to vehicular traffic, as the countdown to Christmas approaches.

He said the parkade is well lit, has 24-hour security, elevator access to the nine floors, but has a fee of $8 per hour fee or $60 per day.

He said parking in private car parks in the city centre costs $5 per hour.

Singh said he had suggested to Nidco to market the parkade, as well as provide some concessions, such as reducing the hourly rate to increase its use.

He said he has also spoken to San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi, in whose constituency the parkade is located, and he welcomed the suggestion.

In terms of joint army/police patrols, Singh said the chamber met with the mayor Robert Parris and ACP Alicia Henry on Wednesday and improved patrols were assured.

The mayor also promised to look at the ongoing vending issue and institute a hold on wrecking in the city, he said.