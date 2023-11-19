Met Office issues yellow-level sea alert

File photo of rough seas in Manzanilla PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

The Met Office has put Trinidad and Tobago under an adverse-weather yellow sea alert from November 18–21, starting at 5am until 2pm.

In a release on Sunday, the Met Office said long period swells will mainly affect the northern coastal areas of TT, in the form of occasional battering waves, especially during hightides.

Moderate low-level winds can also result in generally choppy seas.

The Met Office advises that outdoor activity be monitored via its website and social media pages. Beachgoers should also be careful, as rough seas can occur.