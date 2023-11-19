Head shoulders burden: Australia stun India in World Cup final

Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match vs India in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday. - AP

Australian batsman Travis Head silenced over a billion people on Sunday with a remarkable century against hosts India in the ICC Cricket World Cup final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Chasing 241 for victory after bowling out the high-flying hosts for 240 in 50 overs, Head spanked his fifth ODI century to steer the Aussies to a comprehensive six-wicket victory.

It was the first defeat of the World Cup for India who had won ten straight matches heading into the final.

India had their fans salivating after reducing their opponents to 47 for three, but Head, who opened the batting, found an able and temperament partner in Marnus Labuschagne. The latter kept the scoreboard ticking with singles while Head shouldered the scoring burden.

The pair put on almost 200 runs for the fourth wicket to leave India captain Rohit Sharma struggling for answers for the first time in the tournament. Head was finally dismissed for 137 off 120 balls (15 fours, four sixes), with just two runs needed for victory.

Labuschagne played a measured but equally important 58 not out off 110 balls. Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs off his first ball in the 43rd over.

Earlier, Australian pacers Mitchell Starc (3/55), Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) kept their opponents in check after Cummins had won the toss and opted to field.

Lokesh Rahul (66 from 107 balls), Virat Kohli (54 from 63) and Rohit Sharma (47 off 31) were among the runs but lost their wickets when India needed a batsman to push on to triple figures.

Summarised Scores: INDIA 240 all out (50 overs) - Lokesh Rahul 66, Virat Kohli 54, Rohit Sharma 47; Mitchell Starc 3/55, Pat Cummins 2/34, Josh Hazlewood 2/60 vs AUSTRALIA 241/4 (43 overs) - Travis Head 137, Marnus Labuschagne 58 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2/43.