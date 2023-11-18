Tourism Trinidad CEO: Cuisine, creativity to attract tourists year-round

Members of the Suryamika dance group and violinist Inge Schluer perform at the Lights of Trinidad media launch, Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain on Friday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TOURISM TRINIDAD CEO Carla Cupid said on Friday that Trinidad's culture and festivities can attract tourists all year round, as she launched an initiative called Lights of Trinidad, Festive Season at the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain.

There to offer support was the city's deputy mayor, councillor Abena Hartley.

Singer John Thomas expressed his vision of a variety of performances.

The launch featured an array of performances – including parang, pan, Indian dance and gospel-style singing – with performers including songs played by the National Steelband Symphony Orchestra plus a dramatic portrayal by actress Cecilia Salazar.

Cupid said, "From a global perspective, festivals play a pivotal role in the tourism landscape, serving as gateways to a destination's cultural soul."

Festivals, she said, allow visitors the chance to be immersed in local customs, traditions and artistry, creating memories that last a lifetime.

"In line with our national tourism policy's vision of the island of Trinidad as 'The place that's always in season,' we are determined to free ourselves from the traditionally expected Caribbean tourism seasonality and establish Trinidad as a year-round destination, brimming with captivating experiences."

The project aims to attract visitors late in the year, outside of Carnival, Cupid said.

She said the Government – via the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts – through this same policy was committing to prioritise the development of a portfolio of signature "home-grow" events and major international flagship events over the next five-ten years.

"Lights of Trinidad is a testament to this mandate.

"This immersive festival will illuminate the final quarter of our year, transforming Trinidad into a dazzling spectacle of cultural vibrancy. Lights of Trinidad will bring together elements of Divali and Christmas into a seamless, light filled celebration of who we are as a people."

Cupid said the festival was threefold.

"First, we aim to elevate the visibility and appreciation of our distinct culture and heritage, not just among our diaspora but also on the wider global stage."

Secondly, she said, the company aimed to expand the range of cultural activities and events available to visitors during the last quarter of the year.

Thirdly she added, "We are committed to harnessing the talent that abounds in our destination, creating global consumption opportunities while preserving the indigenous foundations that underpin our festivities."

To achieve these objectives, she said, Tourism Trinidad had assembled a dynamic line-up of events, crafted to showcase the essence of Trinidad: "In November and December this grand celebration will blend music, dance, art, and culinary delights, offering an unforgettable experience for all participants, similar to what we have given you a taste of today.

"In addition to this signature event, we will soon introduce the Trinidad Culinary and Cocoa Festival, which aims to position the destination as the number-one culinary destination in the Caribbean."

The culinary festival will be a gastronomic adventure – from street food to gourmet creations – and be a platform to highlight TT's status as a quality cocoa producer, she said.

"I wholeheartedly invite both visitors and locals to join us in celebrating the spirit of Trinidad throughout the year.

"Festivals are not merely events; they are expressions of our identity, our warmth, our creativity, and our unity."

Cupid said her goal was for Trinidad – as a hub for music, cuisine and craftsmanship – to create a year-round destination where visitors can connect with the heart and soul of the island.

"We believe that these events will not only boost tourism but also provide a platform for local businesses and stakeholders to benefit from a growing tourism ecosystem."

She urged all to celebrate the spirit of Trinidad throughout the year, and added, "Let us illuminate the festive season with the collective light of our shared heritage and embrace the transformative power of culture."