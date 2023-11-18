Thousands flock to Sando City Month J'Ouvert parade

J'Ouvert revellers as they moved along Rienzi Kirton Highway in San Fernando on Saturday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Thousands of people took part in J'Ouvert celebrations in the streets of San Fernando on Saturday as part of a series of events to celebrate San Fernando City Corporation's City Month.

Before dawn, revellers gathered at Circular Road, near OWTU Paramount Building, where there was a significant number of law enforcement officers, including Southern Division police, municipal police, Guard and Emergency Branch police, and members of the TT Regiment.

The J'Ouvert ended around 10 am at Skinner Park.

Among the mas bands participating in the event were A&K Fashion Lab with Bring Back D Old Time Dayz, Dev Barbershop Crew with Chip and Dip, and Bman and Lord Street Fusion Family Events band with its presentation Spin Kick In Dey Mudda.

There were no reports of crimes.

Saturday also marked City Day, as the San Fernando was elevated from a borough to a city status 35 years ago, on November 18, 1988.

In his message, Mayor Robert Parris said San Fernando has always been rich in sports, culture, and the arts.

"It is envisioned that we rebrand our image and market our city as the official space for creativity while developing our capacity in the tourism sector by inviting the world to 'Get to know Sando'."

City Month, he said, has been a defining moment in the corporation's history.

Parris, the Pleasantville councillor, is the longest-serving council member, having served for the past 13 years and worked with four mayors on five councils.

"I felt that as an organisation in transition, we needed the full support of our administration and its staff as we move forward to further develop our city. Therefore, this month of celebrations surely will go down in history as a November to remember," Parris said.

The corporation will host a cooler fete, Mawnin Neighbour, on Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm at the San Fernando Hill carpark.

A military parade is set for 7 am on November 25, at Skinner Park, and the launch of Carnival is on November 26.