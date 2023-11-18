Surfers, Explorers win in Bago T10

MT IRVINE Surfers and No Man's Land Explorers won matches on day two of the Dream XI Bago T10 Blast at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground on Friday.

The first match between Surfers and Pigeon Pt Skiers was reduced to five overs per team because of rain.

Batting first, former West Indies Under-19 player Kirstan Kallicharan struck 38 not out off 19 balls to steer Surfers to 72/1. The Surfers captain struck three fours and three sixes. Cephas Cooper only needed nine balls to make his presence felt, hitting three sixes in his innings of 25 not off nine deliveries.

In reply, despite 31 not out off 15 balls from Adrian Ali, Skiers could only manage 60/1 when their overs ran out as Surfers won by 12 runs.

In the second match, Explorers posted 94/4 in ten overs against King's Bay Royals with Brendon Ramdial leading the way with an unbeaten 28 off 17 balls and TT Red Force player Jyd Goolie hitting 19 off 13.

The first five Royals batsmen failed to reach double figures as they could only muster 74/6 in ten overs. Navin Bidaisee tried to rescue the innings with 27 not out off 19 deliveries and Damion Joachim chipped in with 15 not out off six balls. Medium pacer Tion Webster and spinner Bryan Charles were unplayable and ensured victory for Explorers, both ending with 2/8 in two overs.

The tournament continues on Saturday.