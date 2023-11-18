Replace loud noise with loud silence

Humans are the biggest noisemakers and causers of disruption of peace on our planet.

When the Government shut down the borders and the entire country through lockdowns during the pandemic, it was as though heaven had come to earth.

During that time, the absence of human-generated noise (vehicles, aircraft, weed-wackers, etc) was a welcome respite. Only when silence is imposed upon us by law (eg lockdowns) or necessity (eg the calm before a storm when everyone must be inside for safety reasons) do we truly realise how loud our world is, in ways to which we have become so accustomed that we do not notice the subtle elements that build up the overall cacophony.

The hum of electricity, for example, is imperceptible to the naked ear, but as soon as electricity goes, the silence left by the absence of the whirring of the fridge and buzz of current seems "louder" and more notable than the sounds these devices make when operating.

That feeling of "loud silence" would be similar to a government-imposed lockdown on fireworks and other "festive explosives" which, judging from accounts by many people in Trinidad, were at an all-time cacophonic high, day and night, pre-, during and post-Divali. The silence created by their absence would be a welcome, peaceful contrast for many.

"The fireworks here have been relentless," one social media user wrote. "I even made a complaint on our neighbourhood chat when, the day after Divali, someone in the neighbourhood set off a few of those extremely loud bombs close to 10 pm and scared the hell out of us when the neighbourhood had been quiet for most of the evening."

In a November 12 letter to the editor (Express), entitled: A call for empathy during fireworks season, Jillian Scott posed some poignant questions: "How would you feel if you had to soundproof your entire home with Styrofoam to help your autistic child through this period?

"How would you feel to know that our senior citizens and sick in hospital are unable to sleep/rest/recover due to loud explosions night after night, and even during the day?

"How would you feel if you as a farmer, providing eggs to the nation, stood in your barn on Old Year’s Night watching thousands of your chickens die due to heart failure from fireworks?"

Such questions no doubt fall on the deaf ears of many in the TT populace for whom the wanton, lawless release of fireworks and other explosive "festive devices" in residential areas is an apparent necessity.

"Thirteen dead animals on my way to work. For the love of fireworks," one social media user posted.

The two sisters of an Irish friend are currently visiting Tobago. In chatting, our discussion turned briefly to fireworks.

"Oh, fireworks," they said with a casualness that only those who are relatively unaffected by them can muster. In Ireland most fireworks can only be purchased and used by licenced professionals.

The sisters told me that sometimes, there are a few fireworks for Halloween, Then there is the odd celebration, perhaps once a year, when the Government puts on a display over the river and citizens line the banks to view the spectacle, which lasts for about 30 minutes. Because the day/time on which this display will take place is known, people with pets secure them accordingly. There is no fear of random explosions occurring out of the blue, day or night, to selfishly terrify unsuspecting pets and people.

The following are a few remarks made by Facebook users post-Divali:

"...like a war zone in so many areas. It boggles the mind that people can see all the death and hurt they are causing and they simply don't care."

"I miss the days when I could enjoy Divali. Scratch bombs and fireworks were being set off till 2.30 am in my area. Poor dog was sick since this morning. Now, they have started again. Can you imagine the animals that are strays? Can you imagine how many dead animals you are going to see on the roads this week?"

"This year the fireworks have been worse than they have ever been. Our community group is flooded with lost and missing dogs."

As necessary as it seems to many throughout TT to detonate fireworks for festive occasions, it is as necessary for those who advocate for their banning, or at least regulation, to continue to speak out. One day the change will happen.