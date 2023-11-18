NGC, PCS Nitrogen sign new gas sales contract

NGC president Mark Loquan, left, and Nutrien managing director Erik Vettergren at the recent signing of the new gas sales contract. - Photo courtesy National Gas Company

The National Gas Company of TT (NGC) has completed a gas sales contract (GSC) with PCS Nitrogen Trinidad (Nutrien), saying it was part of its continued efforts to strengthen partnerships in the petrochemical sector and support the sector's continued growth.

The contract, one of several with ammonia exporters operating in TT, affirms this country's position as one of the world's leading exporters of ammonia, a media statement on Saturday from NGC said.

The statement quoted NGC president Mark Loquan as saying: "The importance of this gas sales contract cannot be understated, and NGC is committed to doing our part as the aggregator of gas to ensure our downstream sector remains a globally competitive and major contributor to TT's sustained economic development."

Loquan also thanked the teams associated with the negotiations for their efforts.

"Our teams have been working on these GSCs with our Point Lisas partners for some time, and this signing is the culmination of careful planning and months of negotiation. Specifically, I'd like to thank the team at Nutrien for their partnership, and I thank the team members at NGC for their dedication," he added.

The natural gas supply from NGC will support Nutrien's ammonia plants and one urea plant at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

The statement said Nutrien operates one of the world's largest nitrogen complexes, contributing to Trinidad being one of the largest exporters of ammonia, 20 per cent of the world's production.

Its ammonia complex is strategically located to serve the US Gulf Coast, the Caribbean and Latin America, the statement added.

Nutrien managing director Erik Vettergren, was quoted as saying the company welcomed the contract agreement with the NGC.

He said he believes it will go some way towards limiting the impact of upstream-related interruptions to gas supplies, further contributing to safety and reliability at Nutrien's Point Lisas facility.

"Nutrien Trinidad represents nearly 30 per cent of our global nitrogen production capacity and is ideally suited to meet our customers' needs in North and South America, Europe and Africa," Vettergren.

"We have significant investments planned in 2024 that will enhance reliability and efficiency across our operations in Trinidad. While we believe that we will continue to experience some gas supply tightness over the next two years or so, we appreciate NGC's efforts to minimise disruptions."

The statement said in recent weeks, NGC has successfully closed other ammonia sector GSCs.

These include Proman for the execution of GSCs for Caribbean Nitrogen Company Ltd (CNC) and Nitrogen (2000) Unlimited (N2000), Point Lisas Nitrogen Ltd (PLNL), and the Trinidad Nitrogen Company Ltd (Tringen).

The statement said NGC is continuing to work with other key business partners in the sector to close GSCs that will enable these businesses to continue their growth path.