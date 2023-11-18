Misleading message

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The movie Journey to Bethlehem is not what it purports to be. I need to defend my faith as a Catholic and also to voice my opinion, as staying silent would be to condone the message in this movie.

What I saw constitutes a mockery of the life of the Holy Family. The message was misguided and misleading, to say the least.

I hope all Catholics would not lose sight of the teachings of our faith and teach children what is correct, and not be influenced by what can be termed as "it's just a movie."

VALERIE COSTELLOE

via e-mail