How to eliminate huge Holy Name traffic

THE EDITOR: I have come up with a solution for the huge Holy Name Convent traffic at 3 pm.

l. Have a traffic warden allow the children to cross over to Memorial Park for one-two minutes at a time every five minutes when school closes.

2. Allow vehicles to stop only for children on the right side of the road. This would leave the two lanes on the left free for traffic, etc.

3. Erect a long covering on the wide park pavement to provide shelter from rain. Children must spread themselves along the pavement as much as possible for their pick-up.

Perhaps my life as a musician has made me a creative person is all I can say.

PETER MORALLES

Cascade