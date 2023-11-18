Hillview College crowned SSFL East U20 champions

Members of the Hillview College football team after winning the SSFL U20 crown. -

Hillview College was crowned Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) East Zone Boys Under-20 champions on Friday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

Hillview defeated St George's College 1-0 in the final to seal their promotion to next year's SSFL Championship division.

After a nervy start, Hillview settled into their possession game with creative midfielder Aaron Ragoonanansingh threatening from either flank.

Hillview opened the scoring before the half when Kemarley Pierre ran onto a ball over the top and fired a left-footer that burst through the hands of the opposing goalie.

After the break, Hillview continued to assert their dominance with Ragoonanansingh in unplayable form, pulling the strings and setting up his teammates. Hillview almost doubled their lead from a couple corners, but St George's made crucial blocks on the goal line to stay in the match.

However, St George's hardly threatened on the other end as time ran out.

Despite the defeat, St George's can still get promoted if St Augustine Secondary – winners of the SSFL Championship – are promoted to the premiership. Hillview, who did not compete in the SSFL last season, finished the season with a perfect eight straight wins, scoring 62 goals and conceding just seven.