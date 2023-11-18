Couva/Pt Lisas chamber president: Slowdown of customs process at ports hurting customers

File photo of shipping containers at the Port of Port of Spain. -

President of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce says members are appalled by the slow customs procedures at the Port of Port of Spain and Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation Ltd (Plipdeco) at such an important time of the year for consumers.

A statement from Mukesh Ramsingh on Saturday said while the chamber understands that it is important to perform necessary checks to eradicate illegal activities, the slowdown at the ports is costing importers increased rent and demurrage charges, which cannot be recovered.

“Importers are already facing hardship in securing foreign exchange, and now these delays in receiving goods, most of which are Christmas merchandise, will cause capital to be tied up when they should already be on shelves,” Ramsingh said.

“We understand that it is taking an average of three weeks to have items cleared off the ports by customs. Whereas the screening function usually takes a day-and-a-half has now been pushed back to, on average, four days.”

He added that customers who pay for customs officers to examine items at their property instead of waiting on a bay in the container examination station are now taking a week.

Ramsingh said some containers are awaiting bays in Port of Spain since November 7, and the granting of “premises for examination,” as of November 17, is being given an appointment date of November 23.

“It is important to note that rent is payable to the port five days from the arrival of the container.”

He said chamber members have also noticed a slowdown in another custom function in the valuations branch and the independent Food and Drug Division.

“With raising electricity costs coupled with property tax in January, the average disposable income of persons cannot take a rise in the cost of goods especially where importers are been burdened with more costs. The effects of the slowdown will contribute to an increase in inflation,” he said.

“Some transport haulers are also complaining that their trailers are being tied up in the container examination station for long periods. This is likely to affect the transportation rates.”

Ramsingh called for an immediate intervention by the administration of the respective bodies to alleviate the congestion at “one of the most critical, economic times of the year.”