Cops seize ganja, arrest 4 for in Port of Spain exercise

File photo -

Port-of-Spain Divisional Task Force police arrested four people for various offences and seized a quantity of marijuana on Friday in an anti-crime exercise in the capital city.

A police statement on Saturday said at around 6.30 am on Friday, PC Huggins and other police arrested a 33-year-old man from Homeland Gardens in Cunupia in connections with shootings in the Belmont Station district.

Meanwhile, hours later, at around 8 pm, PC Perez on patrol along Main Street, Beetham Gardens, arrested a man, 31, of Phase Five Beetham Gardens, for obscene language, resisting arrest, and obstructing a police officer.

PC Remy arrested a woman using obscene language, while PC Huggins arrested a 27-year-old man from Eight Street in Beetham Gardens for selling alcoholic drinks without a licence.

The police went to a bushy area along Main Street, where they found and seized 1.5 kilogrammes of marijuana.

ACP Winston Maraj and Snr Supt Ali Mohammed co-ordinated the exercise, which included Supt Ettienne, ASP Ali, Sgt Alexander and Cpl Sookhoo, PCs Halls, Bristol, Aguillera, Ralph, Boucaud, Nunes, Abdul Latif, Nunes, Khamchan, Remy, Perez, George, Felix and WPCs Payne and Rose. Investigations are continuing.