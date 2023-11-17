Unidentified body found in Sangre Grande

File photo -

An unidentified body was found on the Turure Road in Sangre Grande on Thursday night. A police report said a man walking home found the body near Milk Office Road.

On arrival, police found the body of a male of African descent, clad in light blue jeans, blue underpants, red, blue and white T-shirt with a grey undershirt, and red, white, and black sneakers.

There appeared to be froth around his nose. There were no other visible signs of injuries or marks of violence.

A post-mortem has been ordered as investigations continue.