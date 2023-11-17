Udecott: Skinner Park surpasses minimum standards for domestic football games

The football field at the refurbished Skinner Park in San Fernando. FILE PHOTO -

The Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) says the field at Skinner Park in San Fernando has surpassed the minimum standards for domestic football games as set by the International Football Association (IFAB) – a world football governing body.

Udecott revealed this in a release on Thursday aimed at refuting statements in an online magazine publication that Skinner Park no longer had the dimensions for a proper football match.

The minimum standard field for domestic games as set by the IFAB is 90m x 45m.

The field at Skinner Park has dimensions of 90m x 50m – five metres more than the minimum required. Furthermore, Udecott said, the 90m x 50m measurement has always been the dimensions of this field. The only change in the field at Skinner Park that came with its refurbishment was the change in its directional orientation, to prevent direct sunlight in the eyes of goal-keepers – an improvement, which found great favour with stakeholder, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, during construction phase stakeholder meetings.

In fact, the release said, several stakeholders found improvements made at Skinner Park with its refurbishment, vastly benefitted them all, including the local governing bodies for netball, tennis, cycling and cultural activities, as Skinner Park a multi-purpose facility, is used by them all.

The facility has a capacity for 6,000 spectators. It consists of a covered pavilion consisting of 3,000 seats and two uncovered pavilions of 1,500 seats each. The field consists of a grass pitch sized 90m x 50m, a cycling track that is 333m, the footprint of the building – main pavilion is 4,307.73m2. The uncovered bleachers is 384m2 each. Udecott said Skinner Park facilities include: home and away lockers, dining areas and washrooms, officials lockers and washrooms, general public male and female washrooms, storage, concession stands, elevators, car park areas, gym, club room, meeting rooms, eight corporate boxes, VIP/Mayor’s box, cycling track, playing field, LED mass lighting, score board, security booths, garbage storage and pump rooms.