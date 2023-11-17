TSTT breach erodes public trust

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: The recent security breach at TSTT has left citizens rightfully outraged and concerned about the safety of their personal information. The revelation that customer files were dumped without accountability has eroded public trust, making it imperative for responsible parties to be held accountable.

The Public Utilities Minister's assertion that he cannot terminate anyone only adds to the frustration, as citizens demand swift and decisive action.

The lack of accountability in this situation not only jeopardises the privacy of individuals but also erodes confidence in the overall security apparatus. Citizens rightly expect their security to be sacred, and the failure to address this breach undermines that fundamental expectation.

The minister's claim about the inability to take action is not only disheartening, but raises questions about the effectiveness of the system in place to safeguard sensitive information.

Moreover, the scepticism toward intelligence agencies, characterised by the perception that they only lie and lack competence, further exacerbates the crisis of confidence. If citizens believe that those entrusted with their security are unable or unwilling to fulfil their responsibilities, it poses a significant threat to the social contract between the Government and the governed.

In the face of this scandal, it is crucial for accountability to be established. Heads must roll to demonstrate that such negligence will not be tolerated, and those responsible for the security breach will be held to the highest standards.

Restoring public trust requires a transparent investigation, swift disciplinary measures, and a commitment to reinforcing security protocols. Only through these actions can citizens be reassured that their security is indeed a sacred commitment that will not be compromised.

The Government must act decisively to rectify this situation and prevent future breaches, ensuring that citizens can once again have confidence in the protection of their sensitive information.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail