Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve: 122 years later

Dr Rita Pemberton -

Dr Rita Pemberton

BRITISH POSSESSION of Tobago in 1763 was marked by two developments.

Firstly, there was a need to dissuade its rivals by demonstration of its effective occupation of the island. As a result, the administration moved swiftly to make Tobago distinctly British by populating it with British subjects, surveying the island and demarcating plots of up to 500 acres for sale on the London market for the establishment of plantations, which were to be brought under cultivation within a short period of time.

It was hoped that these measures would result in the establishment of a sufficiently large resident population which would strengthen the ability to defend the colony from any rival attack.

Secondly, and more importantly, the terms of the subdivision of the island included the provision for the establishment of a reserve of approximately 6,000 acres of crown land for the protection of the seasons. The imperial authorities had finally accepted the notion that there was a relationship between rainfall and agricultural productivity. Since forests attracted rain, the island’s forest cover should be protected to support continued successful agricultural production. This unusual feature of colonial policy resulted in Tobago having the first proclaimed forest reserve in the region.

Despite its signal importance, there is no record of official attention to the Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve after its establishment in 1765. It is striking that the boundaries of the reserve were not clearly established, and reliance was placed on the fact that the reserve was located on the most elevated parts of the island.

Also, no mechanism was put in place to manage this new undertaking to ensure that there was compliance with the law; no specific officer was made responsible for supervising the reserve and as EDM Hooper noted, no investigation of its state had previously been made and nothing was done to further forest conservation on the island for centuries. It was left up to the goodwill of landowners to respect the reserve until 122 years later when Hooper made his investigation and reported on the forests of the Caribbean, which included Tobago. Hooper’s report on Tobago revealed the state of the reserve since its inception.

Hooper noted that the island’s cultivated areas which experienced fluctuating fortunes from sugar shifted to cotton for a short period in 1775, but by the time of his report, the island’s sugar industry was in such a depressed state that there was increased movement from sugar to cocoa cultivation. He reported that virgin forests were cleared to cultivate cocoa and some cocoa cultivators, particularly those at Mt Dillon and an area referred to as Florida, had extended their operations close to Main Ridge when establishing their estates.

The labourers on the functioning estates in the area cleared land to plant provisions, but their activities did not extend beyond the zone from which the hardwoods had previously been cut. The most prominent clearings which were made in the 19th century were those above Roxborough and Betsy’s Hope estates on the spurs on the ridges.

Hooper stated that there were two factors which resulted in the loss of forest cover in Tobago over the last two centuries. He blamed the process of clearings for the establishment of sugar and cocoa plantations, which caused the forests within considerable distance of the existing clearings to have been denuded of their valuable timber, so that at the time that he was reporting there were no hardwoods visible.

Thus, the first and major cause of forest denudation in Tobago was the extensive land clearing which was required to facilitate the rapid rate of plantation establishment and expansion within a short period of time during the early years of British possession. This process included the removal of hardwoods such as green heart, locust and cedar for the construction of homes for the plantation owners and estate buildings. He noted, for example, that Richmond and Glamorgan estates had used up all the hardwoods in their vicinity.

The process of denudation was continued with the expansion of the cocoa industry. On a tour of the Mt Dillon area, passing through the highest inhabited point on the island, Hooper visited a recently made clearing for the cultivation of cocoa on the northern slope of the Main Ridge Forest, in which the most valuable species represented were wild tamarind, green heart, locust, angelin and cedar.

The second causal factor was the clearing of the lower slopes for the cultivation of provisions for the labourers who worked on the nearby estates. However, he observed that the cultivation activity of this group did not extend into the upper elevations of the forested area, and while they did involve clearing the forest cover they did not contribute to the removal of the large hardwood forest trees.

Hooper identified the main tree species which he located on the slopes. These were: poisdoux, angelin, heliconia on the banks of streams, giant bamboo, wild nutmeg, dogwood, grugru, mountain cabbage palms, milkwood, bullet tree and wild cypress.

He also located an area which had been a site of an old provision ground from which the large hardwoods had already been cut and which was covered with smaller trees such as bullet tree, green heart, cogwood and mountain guava. This suggests that despite the royal proclamation of the forest reserve, incursions were made into the reserve mainly by members of the large planting community whose estates bounded with the reserve, without any response from the island’s administration.

Hooper stated that the French respected the boundaries of the Main Ridge Reserve, but they noted that some reserved lands had been sold with the approval of the English administration. He revealed that this reference was to two narrow strips of reserves, ten acres in size, which were located in the southwest and southeast of Main Ridge and were part of the initial reserve, which were sold to the adjacent plantation owners.

He noted, too, that the French government fostered the cultivation of desirable ship-building timbers such as mastic, balata and Spanish cedar, during their period of administration of the island, but he was unable to comment on the results of this initiative.

Over the 122 years of its existence, the integrity of the Main Ridge Forest Reserve was compromised by incursions from plantation owners who either removed trees from the protected areas for construction of plantation buildings or expanded their estates into parts of the reserve. Since he noted that planters enjoyed unbridled access to the reservation, Hooper recommended the establishment of clearly demarcated boundaries between the reserve and nearby estates, which must be publicised.

He also recommended that a system of close supervision of the reserve should be implemented to prevent encroachment and alienation of reserved land. Such a system was not immediately implemented, therefore the planters continued to be able to extend their operations into parts of the forest reserve right up to the end of the 19th century.