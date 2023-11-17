Ten-man Trinidad and Tobago lose 3-0 to USA in Nations League quarters

U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna (L) drives away from Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Daniel Phillips (12) during the first half of the first leg of a Concacaf Nations Leaguer quarterfinal on Thursday, in Austin, Texas. - AP PHOTO

Ten-man Trinidad and Tobago did well to stave off defending Concacaf Nations League champions USA for 80 minutes in their opening quarter-final in Texas on Friday night, but the visitors ran out of gas in the final moments and conceded three late goals, to lose 3-0 at the Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Noah Powder’s two first-half yellow cards piled more pressure on TT from early on and despite holding the hosts scoreless for the majority, the Americans finally broke the deadlock in the 82nd through substitute Ricardo Pepi.

Antonee Robinson (86’) and Giovanni Reyna (89’) affirmed victory for the US and also sank TT’s hopes of a possible debut at the prestigious Copa America 2024.

TT will need a miracle to counter the result on Monday, when they host USA in the second quarter-final at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, from 8pm.

From the get-go, the Tim Ream-captained US squad dominated the contest as TT coach Angus Eve opted for an all-out defensive approach.

The American frontline of Folarin Balogun, Malik Tillman and Reyna threatened early on as wingers Kevin Paredes and Sergino Dest played main providers. Dest had an early attempt pushed overbar by an alert Smith as TT still tried to find their footing.

Eighteen minutes in, Powder received his first yellow card for a foul on Weston Mckennie, and was then given marching orders for another reckless challenge on the same player, 20 minutes later.

TT would have to troop it out with ten men against the reigning champions.

With their numerical advantage, the US pressed further for the opener and were forced to adopt quick, tight passing to penetrate TT in the final third. The visitors, however, crowded out the hosts despite Ream’s men still generating ample chances to go up.

Smith looked good in goal for the first period and was instrumental in keeping the tie scoreless at the break. Defenders Aubrey David (captain), Alvin Jones and Shannon Gomez had a tough time at the back line but did well to hold out waves of attacks at the half.

Although winger Ryan Telfer had an active first period, he was replaced by Neveal Hackshaw for the final 45 minutes. There was little change for TT, though, as USA upped the ante in search of the first goal.

Yunus Musah had a strong shot from outside the box pushed away by Smith and Ream headed just wide off the eventual corner, seconds later.

In the 65th minute, TT’s Daniel Phillips tackled Mckennie in the penalty box and USA was initially awarded a spot kick. However, a VAR check by Jamaican referee Oshane Nation overturned his original decision.

Soon after, TT brought on Greece-based striker Levi Garcia for Malcolm Shaw and Jesse Williams for Andre Rampersad while the US also bolstered their front line with Brenden Aaronson on for Paredes and Pepi replacing Tillman.

The US pestered the TT defence and swarmed for a goal. Dest regularly searched for a receiver from multiple right-side crosses. David and Raymond looked better at the back for TT as the game went on.

But with ten minutes of regulation time to go, Robinson put a cross in from the left which Pepi used the speed of the ball to lightly nudge it goalwards, and into the net, off Smith’s searching hands.

The Q2 Stadium erupted in celebration while the TT team, who battled valiantly to hold out 80 minutes, were broken.

Five minutes later, Robinson sent them 2-0 up with a lovely left-footed strike which also grazed Jones’ head past Smith.

Reyna then ended all hopes by outwitting the defence with a “dummy” to Balogun, who played it back to him to score at the near post.

The seven minutes added on were mere protocol as the US grabbed a significant three-goal advantage heading into Monday’s tie.

Robinson was adjudged man of the match.