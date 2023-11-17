Searches key to maximum security

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the Minister of National Security.

It has been observed that today’s armed robbers and hitmen are performing with more technological draughting, mental preparation and precision than their counterparts of yesterday.

This phenomenon has contributed largely to the increasing number of robberies, home invasions and blood crimes, inclusive of murders, being committed in cleverly-created circumstances geared toward rendering police investigations complicated and tough.

Mr Minister, the two arms busts in the Santa Cruz forest following the shooting of the Deputy Commissioner of Prisons' driver is much cause for concern, and what is more troubling is the number of high-calibre military weapons and the hundreds of armour-piercing ammunition hidden away in the Santa Cruz “arsenal.”

Having regard to the current upsurge in indictable offences, murders, home invasions, etc and having regard to the fact that those offences are firearm-related and vehicle-facilitated, it would be a rational expectation for citizens to witness the establishment of a police mobile search unit in every police division in TT, their sole day-to-day function being vehicle searching.

Taking a page from prisons rules and regulations, “security is maintained by regular irregular searching by night and by day.” Vehicles being a significant aid in the commission of the most heinous offences should not be bypassed and undoubtedly the frequency and extensiveness of searches would serve as a major deterrent to gunslingers who use their vehicles to propel their lethal and destructive mission.

The ordering of an additional 300 surveillance cameras from the US is a giant leap towards ensuring paramount safety and security of the country. Measures must now be taken to expedite the process and our foreign representative should ensure that devices producing the finest and best image quality are purchased and on arrival installation should be undertaken by technocrats who are versatile with both camera installation and concealment.

The country had been shaken with the report of eight murders in 24 hours. Herein lies the “prescription” that has contributed to this unfortunate circumstance:

1. The non-implementation of the death penalty mandated by law – 500 mg

2. The granting of bail to people charged with murder – 500 mg

3. The granting of bail to people who are not in the sphere of hunting or firearm repairs but yet found in possession of an offensive weapon – 400 mg

These concerns should not be swept under the carpet but should be heading the list of issues for judicial review.

In this age of technological advancement, Mr Minister, criminals are keeping apace with modern techniques. Constructive destructive planning is their theme and they are continuously on the drawing board. When their draughting and planning have been completed and they are now set and ready to execute their well thought-out plans, a fast car is always at hand as their sole “hit” facilitator.

I urge you to lend credence to the searching aspect of proper security maintenance. The police pull-over and search teams, when implemented, should not be daunted by their turning up empty-handed after hours of diligent and conscientious endeavours as the discovering of guns and ammo during searches is only one factor in the equation. Of equal significance is the tremendous deterring effect that can be created by searching, even more so should the process be continuous and countrywide.

With little time left for the Christmas and Carnival festivals, Mr Minister, it is hoped that the additional 300 surveillance cameras would arrive here prior to such celebrations and be professionally installed. It is also hoped that the security measures presented would be decided upon and promptly applied, thereby equipping the country with the mechanisms required to host a remarkably safe Christmas and a two-day Carnival celebration for the enjoyment of our citizens, foreign visitors, as well as returning nationals.

It should be noted that without the inclusion of the main ingredient in proper security maintenance there may be a repeat of the recent tragedy of eight murders occurring in 24 hours just “lurking in the dark shadows.”

Police mobile searching is poised to be the most essential element in the crucial fight against gun violence and murders, and a master key to the overall maintenance of maximum security.

