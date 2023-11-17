Rio Claro man kidnapped, beaten over alleged debts

A Rio Claro man is being treated for injuries he suffered when he was kidnapped and beaten on Wednesday night by five men he knew, allegedly over debts he owed.

Police reports said 35-year-old Rawle Dhill was sitting on his cousin's porch at River's Drive, Rio Claro, when around 8.30 pm, the men, some of whom were relatives, attacked him. They handcuffed him and began beating him, demanding he pay the debt.

They then took him from his home against his will. The report did not say where he was taken but the victim told police that between 8.45 pm on Wednesday and 3 am on Thursday, the men took turns beating him at intervals with a cutlass, a piece of iron pipe and a hammer. His arms, legs and head were injured.

The assailants took his strap bag containing $200, cigarettes and wrapping paper. PC Rampersad, Mohammed and Williams met Dhill at his home, along with two of the suspects, on Thursday. He was interviewed and the suspects were arrested and taken to the Rio Claro Police Station pending enquiries.

Dhill was taken to the Rio Claro Health Facility before being transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment.

Police tried but failed to find the other suspects.

Search warrants were executed at their homes for evidence, but nothing was found. Among the suspects are a 22-year-old and a 25-year-old.