Port of Spain drive-by shooting leaves two dead, two injured

File photo -

A drive-by shooting on St Paul Street, Port of Spain, killed two men and left two others hospitalised.

On Friday morning, around 8.10 am, a group of men got out of a black BMW and started shooting at the victims.

The dead men have been identified as 26-year-old Shaundelle Bernard from Clifford Circular, East Dry River, and 43-year-old Jason Alexander of Clifton Hill, St Paul Street.

The injured men, 30-year-old Ryan Corridon and Nigel James, both from St Paul Street, were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Reports said members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on foot patrol were alerted to the shooting and when they arrived they found Alexander's body with gunshot wounds. Bernard later died of his injuries.

The assailants' car was found abandoned near the Maritime Roundabout, Morvant. Police found 49 spent 5.56 ammunition shells at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.