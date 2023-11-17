Indarsingh: Paria trying to improve image ahead of CoE report

Rudranath Indarsingh -

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh has called upon Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to stop engaging in public relations activities before the commission of inquiry (CoE) submits its report on last February's tragedy at the company's Pointe-a-Pierre facility in which four divers died.

On February 25, 2022, divers Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Christopher Boodram were were sucked into a a 30-inch underwater pipeline belonging to Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd on which they were doing maintenance work. All died except Boodram.

The CoE was originally due to submit its report to the president in May. But in a statement on May 5 it said it had written to President Christine Kangaloo seeking an extension until August 31. The CoE was unable to meet that deadline and received approval from Kangaloo to submit the report by November 30.

In a statement on Thursday, Indarsingh said he was amused and confused that Paria issued a release recently indicating that it had adopted five schools as part of its Silver Sponsorship for season three of the Carbon Zero Institute of TT (CZITT) National Secondary Schools Climate Quiz.

While he was happy for those schools, Indarsingh wondered if Paria was "trying to posture itself as a responsible corporate citizen that is seeking involvement in the development and care of children."

He said Paria had shown no care for the children of the Nagassar, Kurban, Ali and Henry, two years after the tragedy.

"Reports from the families of these divers indicate that Paria still has not reached out to them to offer any post-tragedy support, including the offsetting of living and school expenses for these children."

Indarsingh said, "One wonders whether Paria is attempting to clean up its corporate image ahead of the completion of the report of the CoE, rather than be substantial and genuine in its support for persons needed such.

He added that Paria could have provided "a small yet thoughtful monthly remittance to the families of these divers as an act of corporate social responsibility"

Indarsingh called on Paria to adopt the children of the five divers in an act of substantial care and stop "skinning teeth" for the media in adopting schools.

He described the latter as corporate hypocrisy.