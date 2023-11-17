Guapo man, Arima, Sando women missing

Missing 71-year-old Anthony De Coteau from Guapo. -

A 71-year-old Guapo man is missing.

Anthony De Coteau was last seen on November 15 and was reported missing to the Guapo Police Station on November 16. He is of African descent, six feet tall, slim-built and dark brown in complexion, with short grey hair.

The police are asking anyone with information to call the Guapo Police Station at 648-2403 667-9030, 800-TIPS, or any police station.

In another case, the Pinto Police Post is asking the public to find 49-year-old Karen Fox of Santa Rosa, Arima. She is of mixed descent, approximately five foot six inches tall and medium-built. She is brown in complexion and has natural hair.

Fox was last seen on November 13 and was reported missing on November 16.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pinto Police Post at 667-5217 or 800-TIPS, or call any police station.

Also missing is 28-year-old, Sarah Roberts of San Fernando.

She was last seen on November 4 and reported missing to San Fernando CID on November 16. She is of mixed descent, approximately five foot ten inches tall, slim-built and brown in complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the San Fernando Police Station at 652-2858, 800-TIPS or any police station.