Gran Couva man beaten, burnt during argument

San Fernando General Hospital - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Gran Couva man is in a critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) after he was beaten and set on fire by a relative.

Reports indicate that around 11.30 am on Monday the victim, Anil Kowlessar, 40, of Bosierre Trace, Gran Couva, was at home with his wife.

He reportedly got into an argument with one of his cousins who hit him several times.

The relative then threw kerosene on him and set him on fire, before running away.

Couva fire and police officers responded and took Kowlessar to the Couva Health Facility where he was treated for first degree burns.

He was later transferred to the SFGH where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The 34-year old suspect of Exchange Road, Couva was arrested during a police exercise at Tamana on Wednesday. The exercise, was coordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Montrichard, Ag Supt Gyan and carried out by Sgts Blackman, Andrews, Cpls Baboolal and John and officers from the CID.

Charges are yet to be laid as enquiries are continuing by PC Gomes.