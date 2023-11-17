Ex-SRP held with $1m in marijuana in Sangre Grande

File photo -

A former Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer was expected to appear in court in Friday after being held with $1 million worth of marijuana.

Elliot Alexander, 33, of Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, was arrested on Wednesday during a drug and crime suppression exercise in Sangre Grande.

During the exercise, at around 9 pm, police stopped and searched a silver Nissan B-14 and allegedly found 15 rectangular packets containing what appeared to be cannabis.

The drugs were seized and the driver arrested. The drugs weighed 7.5 kilogrammes and are estimated to be worth $1,000,000 in street value.

Alexander was charged on Thursday by PC David of the Matura Police Station with possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

In the same operation, police also recovered a stolen blue Nissan Almera.

They stopped the car near Salybia Bay Road, Salybia, after officers noticed the driver, a 27-year-old PH taxi driver from Tunapuna, was not wearing a seatbelt.

While WPC Treavajo was issuing the driver a ticket, she realised the information on the ticket did not correspond to the vehicle.

The man was detained and the car taken to be examined by the Stolen Vehicle Squad. Further enquiries revealed it was stolen on June 6 from the Las Lomas district.

The Las Lomas Police Post is continuing enquiries.