Charlieville mother, daughter to be buried on Friday

Reena Ramadhar and her 14-year-old daughter, Rehanna Bhaggan, will be buried on Friday afternoon according to Muslim rights after they died in a fire at their Cemetery Street, Charlieville home last Friday.

Ramadhar's mother, Lima Ali, 61, and her sister, Sheena Latchman, 42, were hard at work cleaning for the funeral ceremony when Newsday visited Ali's home on Thursday.

Ali, who lives some 150 feet in front of Ramadhar, was hospitalised since November 3 and was informed of the incident by relatives on Friday.

Latchman told Newsday she was discharged to return home to make funeral arrangements and will need to return to the hospital for additional treatment once everything is completed.

At the home, Latchman escorted Ali to her living room as she battled both her grief and physical pain from her medical condition.

"It's okay, it's okay," she said holding back her tears.

Ali's brave face began to crumple as she said she did not know how to process the fact she was not around when her daughter and granddaughter died.

"I don't know how to express that but I put together my hands and I know Allah will do what is just."

She last saw Ramadhar and Bhaggan the day before she was admitted to hospital. She told Newsday every memory of her granddaughter was her favourite one.

"She used to live here. Everything, from baby to now. Until last week Friday."

Latchman said the entire family is devastated and is struggling to cope with the incident. She said no one has since gone to view the remains of the house.

"Most of the family haven't make up their mind to go. I had was to go with the councillor. If it wasn't for him, I would have never gone to the back there." .

"I break down before I reached halfway down the track."

She said they are yet to get a report from the fire service and hope the autopsy will provide some answers to the family.

Up to 4 pm on Thursday, Nicholas Ali, Ramadhar's brother, said they were awaiting the results. Latchman said they are now just looking toward the funeral for some closure.