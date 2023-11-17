Arouca murder victim's sister forgives his killers

Maritza Matas-Felix, sister of murdered teenager Olun Jones, says she has forgiven her brother's killers but is urging them to change their ways.

She made the plea while speaking to the media outside the Forensics Sciences Centre in Long Circular on Thursday.

Jones, 18, was gunned down outside a parlour in Bon Air Gardens on Tuesday night alongside Anim Persad, 15.

Police say they found 57 spent shells at the scene, the majority from high-calibre automatic rifles.

Asked if she had a message for Jones’ killers, Matas-Felix said, “They stole my brother’s life, but I forgive them because God loves them and will forgive them too, but they need to turn from their wicked ways.”

“I want my brother to go to heaven. I don’t want his spirit to remain here and struggle. He has to go meet his parents in heaven, so I have to forgive them so he could let go too.”

Jones’ other sister Antonia Matas, said she is unable to follow in her sister’s footsteps while the pain remains so raw.

“Forgiveness will come, but not right now. My brother is gone, so forgiveness will take some time.”

Jones abandoned the MiLAT programme three months ago to pursue a music career.

Matas-Felix told Newsday he became affiliated with a gang, hoping to advance his career.

She said Jones, whose stage name was Jahlun The Artist, told her he had seen gang members becoming successful in the music industry, and wanted that same success.

He is pictured on his Instagram profile making gang signs and had posted gang-related captions under one of his posts.

Police sources also say facts in the investigation are leading officers to believe the murders are gang-related.

However, Matas-Felix said despite Jones’ affiliation with a gang, she does not believe that was the motive behind his murder.

“He was not known to the police for being mischievous, and he was never a nuisance. He never talked about anyone in any of his songs. He just wanted to make it big in the music industry.”

“He didn’t want to be affiliated with the negativity but he was seeing that the artistes in the area were being promoted and produced by these persons.”

“He wanted to reach on the stage, and he didn’t think the channels we were using were going to get him there fast enough, so he chose to go out there on his own. Unfortunately for him, it led to his death. We have lost a star in the making.”

She advised aspiring artistes to resist the temptation to chase quick success.

“Life is too short. Own your dream and believe in yourself first. There is a wrong road and a right road, and usually, the wrong road is a wide one. The straight one is narrow and will get you there eventually. It may not happen overnight, but it will happen if you are consistent in pursuing your dreams.”

“Don’t let outside influences carry you down the wrong road because they aren’t going to bring you back. Olun is not coming back. I don’t want to see another life lost, talent lost, somebody who could have helped other youths.”

Matas Felix said it is a trying time for the family.

“He is gone, but his memory will live on, and we will do our part by sharing his music and getting it out there. Especially the positive songs.”

She said funeral arrangements are being made for next week, pending the completion of an autopsy.