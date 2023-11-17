Al-Rawi acts as National Security Minister

Faris Al-Rawi -

Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi has been appointed to act temporarily as Minister of National Security.

A statement from the ministry on Friday said A-Rawi’s appointment comes as National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is out of the country on official business.

Al-Rawi has been acting in the post since Tuesday. No date was given for Hinds' return.

He will act in the position in addition to his portfolio as Minister of Rural Development and Local Government.