14 Venezuelans detained, alcohol seized in Penal, Cedros

File photo/Angelo Marcelle

Police detained 14 Venezuelans in separate exercises in the South Western Division on Thursday.

The police held 13 undocumented Venezuelans, five females and eight males, after searching an apartment on Penal Rock Road in Penal.

A police statement on Friday said they gathered intelligence and searched an apartment at Ali Mohammed Avenue, Batchiya Village in Penal, and found 48 bottles of alcohol.

They held a 31-year-old Venezuelan man for having uncustomed goods.

PC Ramsingh is continuing enquiries.

In the Cedros district, officers saw a black Nissan E25 panel van parked off the road in an area known as the Coconuts, and went to investigate.

On seeing the police, the driver got out and ran away, leaving behind 25 cases of liquor and 17 cases of whisky.

The police seized and took the items to the Fyzabad police station pending further enquiries.