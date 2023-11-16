[UPDATED] Pensioner receives home months after son dies, praises Land Settlement Agency

Minister in the Ministry of of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce takes a photo with recipients Kerina Attzs, Hazel Holder, and Cyril Wilson during the key distribution of starter homes under the Ministry’s Housing and Village Improvement Programme (HVIP) at Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

It was a bitter-sweet moment for 60-year-old Cyril Wilson as he received the keys to his newly built house from the Land Settlement Agency (LSA).

It was sweet, as he finally had a home to call his own but bitter, as his son, who lived with him and made the application for the LSA grant, died before they could receive the keys for the home.

Wilson was one of sixty-six people who were given keys to their newly built or renovated houses under the LSA’s Housing and Village Improvement Programme (HVIP).

They received the keys at a ceremony at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium on Wednesday.

The programme aims to improve the housing and living conditions of residents in villages with neglected infrastructure and poor quality housing.

The HVIP uses a village-based self-help approach in which the residents provide some of the labour required to build or renovate the houses and the LSA provides a grant of up to $175,000 to pay for material and expert labour.

The material is usually sourced from hardware stores within the village and generates employment and business opportunities to provide an economic boost to the community.

Wilson’s son, Jaden, died on August 15 while doing dialysis. He was 22-years-old.

“I wish he was here with me. It's not an easy road but the memories will always be there, they would never leave,” said Wilson as he wiped away tears.

Wilson said he vividly remembers his son’s words to him when the application was approved.

“He was happy and said he didn’t want his father to be living by people. He wanted me to live in my own place, in our place. He told me ‘Don't bring in anything old inside here daddy. I’m going to buy everything new’.”

Wilson now faces months of bureaucratic and legal hassles, which will force him to recall his son’s death, as he has to amend the ownership documents before he can apply for electricity and water connections.

Despite his situation, Wilson was full of praise for the LSA and its staff, in particular, Community Development Assistant Thandi Alexander.

"That woman is a real angel. I don't know what I would have done without her," said Wilson as he shook his head. "She deserves to be mentioned."

Wednesday’s recipients are from many communities including Bon Air, Caura, Sangre Grande, Valencia, Morvant, Princes Town, St Madeleine, Laventille and San Fernando.

LSA chairman Wayne Inniss said the ceremony was not just about handing over keys.

“It is a celebration of empowerment between state and civilian co-operation and building of capacity and resilience within communities.”

He told the recipients, “This is a significant step in your journey. May your homes be filled with warmth, shared moments and the promise of a bright future. We have provided you with a house, but it is up to you to make it a home.”

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce said the homes, constructed at a cost of $11.25 million, have the ability to change the lives of generations yet to come.

“Housing is a fundamental human right and everybody deserves a roof over their heads and a place to call home. Accessibility to good quality affordable housing is fundamental to well-being. These homes we build shape the lives of generation after generation of people who live in them.”

He noted his joy in the increased budgetary allocation for the programme having risen from $28 million two years ago to $58 million last year and then to $100 million in this year’s budget.

Leonce said the LSA plans to complete 600 HVIP units in approximately 26 communities within this fiscal year.

He called on the recipients to appreciate their new houses, their communities and TT for what it has to offer.

“Let's make this nation a better nation and let's start with ourselves, start with the individuals and start with your homes. This government can do what we can, but you have to do the best in making not just your home but your community a better place. Trinidad is a real place and it's a blessed place…Because if you look in other places, they don't have programmes like this.”