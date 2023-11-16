Sea Lots vocational school brings hope

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

With the construction and refurbishment of a vocational school by the RC Archdiocese of Port of Spain, in collaboration with the Eternal Light Community, the residents of Sea Lots stand to benefit from educational initiatives, upskilling of its residents, community development, inclusivity, open and constructive dialogue, and anti-crime initiatives.

A press release from the Archdiocese said the church believes the vocational school will provide an essential bridge between the residents of Sea Lots and the rest of the country by offering them a path to gain marketable skills and better their quality of life.

Set on a one-acre property at Milling Avenue, Sea Lots, Port of Spain, the completed facility will comprise two buildings, and will include both general and special purpose classrooms, workshop and simulation areas for skills training, music class, broadcasting studio, multi-purpose auditorium, and administrative offices. The construction also includes the restoration of a former iconic recording studio on the property.

The vocational school will offer a range of programmes including mentoring workshops, vocational training, academic studies, and spiritual development. In addition, woodwork, carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, information technology, art, tailoring, geriatric nursing, culinary arts, agriculture, beauty culture, music, and sports training will be offered.

Evening programmes for adults will also provide life-skills training, Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) classes, and other subjects including CXC mathematics and English. These programmes are designed with the long-term goal of equipping residents with basic entry-level technical competencies and life skills they can leverage to support employability, future growth and development.

The archdiocese’s successful production of the Carrera Art Exhibition in July 2013 saw artwork by 15 inmates from the Carrera Island Prison demonstrate the hope, dignity and rehabilitation that can come from training, artistic expression and ministerial support.

Now former inmates have committed to working alongside the archdiocese to promote the vocational school by sharing their testimonies throughout churches leading up to the weekend collection Feast of Christ the King on November 25 and 26, which goes towards the project.

The aim is to gain support from the Catholic community and communicate the assistance needed for continuity on this essential vocational school project.

The project expects to achieve a series of positive outcomes, including increased enrolment in secondary education among Sea Lots residents aged 11-18, elevated skill levels, enhanced participation of community members in the workforce at higher skill levels, and increased participation in the tertiary education system by Sea Lots residents aged 18-35. On October 1, Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon said: “A project nearing completion in Sea Lots will serve as a developmental centre, aiming to uplift the community.

“This initiative underscores the church’s commitment to addressing socio-economic disparities and providing residents with opportunities for growth ad empowerment.”