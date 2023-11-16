Riches Karayib Voices song challenge at Phase II panyard

Nine finalists in the Richès Karayib Voices song challenge will compete for a prize at HADCO Phase II Pan Groove panyard, 13 Hamilton Street, Woodbrook on November 17.

The winner gets an all-expense paid trip to represent Trinidad and Tobago in Martinique and will meet with some top music executives and have a song featured on a Caribbean compilation album which will be distributed worldwide, said a media release from Music TT.

The free event starts at 6 pm but gates open at 5 pm and so people can come for an after-work “lime” in the panyard till showtime. Traditional mas characters and guest artistes Caribbean Steelpan Connextion and Kern Sumerville will also provide entertainment.

The Richès Karayib voices competition will also have a culinary aspect and will feature chef Nathanael Ducteil from Martinique, and chef Samara Lezama (aka chef Sam Palam), and local street food favourites and drinks will be on sale.

MusicTT general manager Melissa Jimenez said, “This event plays an instrumental role in the active capacity building, and export activity of one lucky TT national through the Business of Music workshops that will be held alongside the music distribution activities. MusicTT is thrilled to be a part of this unique initiative which celebrates the vibrancy that is Caribbean music and culture across several islands."

The Richès Karayib is a collaborative project that exists to promote the cultural industry. It is led by ASIS WI and SKMK in the context of the INTERREG Caribbean programme. MusicTT is the TT partner for the song challenge alongside Vibes Promotions Ltd, 360 Events and MITTCO. The TT edition is the last stop on the Caribbean caravan. Other participating countries include Martinique, St Lucia, Anguilla, Barbados, Jamaica, Haiti, Guadeloupe and Dominica.

“Through Richès Karayib, we're showcasing the richness of Caribbean culture to the world, while simultaneously driving the economic development of our cultural industry, building linkages, and fostering unity among cultural stakeholders and Caribbean countries,” – Sabrina Ajax, CEO, ASIS W.I.

More info: www.musictt.co.tt, @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook.

Regards,

Marketing and Communications Department

_______________________________________________

Capture

#47 Long Circular Road, St. James,

Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies

Tel: (868) 628 1156/1028; 622 1455

Website: creativett.co.tt

1479248311_online_social_media_facebook1479248126_online_social_media_twitter 1479248133_online_social_media_linked_in 1479248140_online_social_media_youtube_video

Richès Karayib Voices song challenge