Property tax wickedness

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: My 85-year-old aunt, who lives in an upstairs/downstairs house which she built before her retirement, just received her property tax notice of valuation. She called me in a panic, based on what was sent to her.

Her property has two annual rental valuations. One for upstairs, $52,095, and one for downstairs, $48,960. That is wickedness of the highest order.

There is nothing in the notice which states what her property tax will be, based on the valuations. Nothing!

One would think that the Ministries of Finance and Digital Transformation would get together and include the actual property tax to be paid on the notice. Not at all. Under the PNM, common sense is not so common.

I had to explain to my aunt that ten per cent had to be deducted from each total, then multiplied by three per cent to get the property tax to be paid.

Her property tax will be $2,728.48 per year. She now has to find this additional money from her pension to pay the tax. The notice also said she has 30 days after receipt of the notice to contest the valuation.

It seems that the notice of valuation was deliberately designed to give recipients a heart attack.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope