Guardian Media managing director steps down

Former Guardian Media managing director Dr Karrian Hepburn Malcolm. -

GUARDIAN MEDIA’S managing director Dr Karrian Hepburn-Malcolm has stepped down from the position, to be replaced by Gerhard Pettier as the company’s acting managing director.

A release from GML said Hepburn-Malcolm will be returning to her homeland, Jamaica. The release said Pettier brings 25 years experience in the financial and risk management and has worked in the Ansa Group for more than 14 years.

“Pettier holds a BSc in Accounting from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, is a fellow Chartered Accountant and is a member of the institute of Chartered Accountants of TT,” the release said.

Speaking at a press conference on the release of Ansa McAl’s financials for the nine months of the year ending September 30, Group CEO expressed regret about her departure and wished her the best in her endeavours.

“Unfortunately our loss is Jamaica's gain,” he said.

Hepburn-Malcolm’s departure from GML comes on the heels of the media house’s announcement of a loss of $12.5 million for the year in the release of its financial statements on Tuesday.

Chairman Peter Clarke said GML’s print segment revenues were down by 10 per cent while revenues for multimedia declined by one per cent.