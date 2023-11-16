Gonzales acts for AG

Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has been appointed to act as attorney general.

A statement issued by the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs said Gonzales will act as AG from Thursday while Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, is out of Trinidad and Tobago on private business.

Gonzales will also continue to do his regular ministerial duties.

Normally, Energy Minister Stuart Young acts as AG when Armour is overseas.

Young is part of the government delegation accompanying the Prime Minister to the Caricom-Saudi Arabia Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein are also part of the delegation.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as prime minister until Dr Rowley returns. Imbert is also acting for Young.