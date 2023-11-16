GoFundMe account set up for homeless Mayaro family

The Bahadoor family home in Mayaro was destroyed by a fire. -

A GoFundMe account has been started to raise money for the family in Mayaro whose home was deliberately destroyed by fire early Monday.

One of the victims, Amit Bahadoor, called on the public to donate money to help recover and rebuild the family home at Mafeking Village.

The account is titled Amit Bahadoor Family Fire Relief, and he hopes to raise US $25,000.

As of 5 pm on Wednesday, hours after it was created, the account had US $200.

His sister, Anisha Bahadoor, 34, who suffered burns in the attack, remained hospitalised.

“The doctors said she might remain in the hospital for a few weeks. She has third-degree burns on both legs,” Bahadoor said.

He, too, had burns but was treated and discharged hours later.

Up to Wednesday afternoon, the police were interviewing the man, 61, suspected of setting the house ablaze with the family of eight inside.

The police said he faces charges of eight counts of attempted murder, arson and breaching a protection order. Bahadoor said his mother has an ongoing protection order against the suspect, who lives in the area, for harassment.

Once charged, he would face a Mayaro magistrate. His parents, 52 and 71, his two sisters, as well as his two nephews and nine-month-old niece, were asleep when a sound awakened Anisha. She looked through a bedroom window and saw the suspect. He threw a flammable liquid and then a lighted object at her, setting her on fire.

The family managed to get out of the house before it was engulfed in flames. Nothing was saved.

Reports are the suspect tried to drink some type of substance. He also tried making his way to the burning house, but Bahadoor and other people overpowered and pulled him from facing a fiery death.

He was handed over to the Mayaro police. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone willing to donate to the family can do so via https://gofund.me/f66aa3d0 or via Amit Bahadoor’s (Mayaro Republic Bank) account no 470464365401.