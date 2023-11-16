Dass Trace youth empowerment centre reopens

From left, Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit; president of the Dass Trace Youth Empowerment Committee Justin Lewis, Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed, Digicel Foundation’s finance accountant Misha Jackman, Digicel Foundation director La Toya Gopaul and the committee’s chairman Rolston De Coteau, at the official reopening of the Dass Trace Youth Empowerment Centre. -

The Dass Trace youth empowerment centre officially reopened its doors to the community of Enterprise, Chaguanas on November 9.

Now located in the pavilion of the Dass Trace Recreational Grounds, the upgraded space was designed and constructed with the assistance of people from within the Enterprise Community and boasts a separate classroom and computer lab.

The centre, according to a press release issued on Wednesday, is managed by the Dass Trace youth empowerment committee, and continues to make major strides in holistically enabling youth development through education, sport, and culture.

Through an investment of $57,299 from the Digicel Foundation, the committee is now set to restart its youth programmes at the centre after the pandemic forced a stop to many of its activities a few years ago.

The upgraded centre includes four desktop computers, one printer, surge protectors, and one-year free high-speed broadband service courtesy of Digicel Plus.

President committee, Justin Lewis, noted the positive impact the space will have on the community of Enterprise.

“The space will secure the young minds and provide them with a safe space for the children in the community. Those who were at a disadvantage will now have access to technology to assist them in their studies.

“It will lessen the burden on the parents as children will be able to complete assignments, print, receive assistance with their homework, and participate in various extra-curricular activities, including but not limited to dance and music classes.”

The community gathered on November 9 to celebrate this long-awaited reopening of the centre. The day included a walkthrough of the facilities by Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed; Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit; Digicel Foundation director La Toya Gopaul and members of the Dass Trace youth empowerment committee.